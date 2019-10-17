Camping in Namibia: 8 Amazing Campsites

Campsites in Namibia are generally well equipped, easy to get to, and affordable. Upon reaching our first site, we were happy to find WiFi, hot showers, a restaurant, shops with food and water, and even electric outlets. These amenities seemed pretty standard across most of our campsites with few exceptions. Our time camping was very memorable and will stay with us for our lifetimes. The landscapes were beautiful, and some camps we had all to ourselves. How could you pass up such an opportunity to explore Namibia?

Camping Across Namibia

We fell in love with camping while were in Norway last year. It helped us save lodging costs and let us enjoy being close to nature. There is nothing like waking up to the warmth of the sun in the morning, the sound of a waterfall, and birds chirping. Namibia was no different as we could hear the wildlife at the start of each day, but there definitely weren’t any waterfalls.

We had our daily routine of making breakfast, tearing down the tent, and setting off for our next adventure. With a 4X4, nightly camping was easy, as the tent was attached to the truck, and it only took minutes to set up. At the end of the day, we would settle back into camp, set up the tent, bundle up, and enjoy our dinner. If it was early enough in the day and warm enough when we got back to camp, we’d shower. Otherwise it would be too cold.

Food & Drink

Our food generally consisted of rice and a can of Koo Chakalaka. There were various flavors, but we especially liked the can of mild and spicy. When meat was available, we had a dish we called “kitty litter”: chopped up sausages over rice and our special seasoning (visualize it).

As it has one of the driest climates in the world, growing vegetables is near impossible. Because of this, we had to get our veggies from cans. Etosha, Sesriem, and some of the small towns had shops to purchase these items, but they were mostly imported from South Africa.

Wine is remarkably inexpensive in Namibia, so it was nice to enjoy a bottle while there at around N$60 ($4 USD) per bottle. Beer is also reasonable too at about N$20 ($1 USD) for a small bottle or can. It felt like we were living in luxury with decent alcohol. Many campsites even had a bar where you could order a drink or two. It was always better to just buy our own as they would charge more for the same amounts.

8 Amazing Campsites

During our three weeks in Namibia we camped at eight different locations. Some of these were in national parks where others were privately owned campsites. The landscapes varied from coastal, desert, mountain, and rocky. All of these had a different appeal and were close to activities.

Namibgrens Mountain Camp

On our way to Sesriem, we broke up the long journey by stopping off at Namibgrens Mountain Camp in Spreetshoogte pass. The area was beautiful and very rocky, which was different from many of the flat desert landscapes we had previously encountered. This campsite was special because we had it all to ourselves and could pick any of the twelve available sites. There is not any WiFi or electricity, so be prepared to rough it just a little bit. Each campsite had a private toilet and shower – built right into the rock! Surprisingly, a person came to light a fire for us to heat water, even though we were the only ones there. It was very interesting watching this process that we had not seen before while camping.

It was a very serene camp until we heard screaming in the middle of the night. Holding our breath, we listened carefully trying to figure out where it was coming from. It was very frightening, and it took awhile for us to fall back asleep. We later found out that there were some baboons that roamed the hillside. Eeek! They stayed away from us as far as we could tell. Were we about to get murdered?

Amenities

Outdoor Shower

Water basin

Fire pit

Swimming pool (Seasonal)

Braai (Barbeque grill)

Cost: N$180 ($12 USD) per night

Website: http://www.namibgrens.com/accommodation/mountain-cam

Alte Brüke

A friend on couchsurfing recommended that we stay at Alte Brüke campsite in Swakopmund near the coast. It was a nice place to stay near the beach, but somewhat felt like a suburban neighborhood. Each site had its own indoor shower and toilet, fireplace, and lighting. It had a very concrete feeling instead of the natural setting we were used to. It was definitely no longer wild Namibia, but it was an excellent spot. We could hear the ocean waves nearby and a cool sea breeze. Near the ocean, it was incredibly humid. The extra moisture made the air feel much colder than the desert, and our washed clothes wouldn’t dry because it was so damp.

We originally booked 2 nights at the coast, but we had a change in plans to go to Okonjima Nature Reserve instead of staying here. Thankfully it was easy to get a refund on the night we cancelled during our stay. Unfortunately we did not get to explore the Skeleton Coast or Dune 7 as planned. Big cats were more important.

Amenities

Indoor shower and washroom

Outdoor water basin

Fireplace

Electric outlet

WiFi

Braai

Cost: N$410 ($28 USD) per night

Website: https://altebrucke.com/

Aba Huab

This camp was our gateway to places like the Damara Living Museum, Organ Pipes, and Twyfelfontein. It had a giant field full of trees and various campsites to choose from with little privacy. They each came with a light and outlet which were embedded in the trees themselves. Common toilets and showers were available, but since it was cold and the hot water wasn’t working, they were a bit uncomfortable to use. It had a small lodge that included a bar and food on request.

In the upstairs of the bar was a seating area, but there were several bats up there, so we didn’t stay long. A group of people entered the upstairs not knowing they were up there, and they quickly ran back down screaming. It was hilarious! Also, while we were downstairs eating our dinner we watched a bat make consistent rounds in and out of the nearby bathroom. It didn’t seem to bother us at all as our bat friend had no interest in us, but the group of kids kept freaking out about it, convinced it was trying to attack them.

Amenities

Indoor shower and washroom

Fire pit

Electric outlet

Bar with drinks and snacks

WiFi at the bar only

Cost: N$170 NAD ($11 USD) per night

Website: https://www.my.na/b/7951/aba-huab-rest-camp/

Spitzkoppe

There are many campsites located within Spitzkoppe park. The park includes some granite peak formations which is the main attraction to staying there. We camped near an arch in the park to do some moonscape photography. It was quite beautiful watching the sun set and staying out late. Our camp was literally parking the truck near the site, which thankfully had a toilet for our use. We got there too late to have our own campsite, so we had to beg the other campers who got there before we did to share the site with us. Get there early to stake out your campsite if the location in the park matters to you.

Amenities

Shower and washroom in the lodge

Braai

Restaurant

WiFi at restaurant

Open camping areas

Stunning views

Cost: N$190 ($13 USD) per person nightly + park entrance fee (see website)

Website: http://www.spitzkoppe.com/

Sesriem Oasis Camp

This camp is the gateway to Deadvei, Dune 45, and Sesriem Canyon and resides in the Namib-Naukluft National Park of Namibia. Staying in the park grants you access to these places before sunrise while those who are not within the camp gates have to wait until after sunrise to enter. Every morning we got up early enough to get in line so we could be one of the first out of the gates, as most attractions were 60km away. Make sure to get onto the main road in the primary line, or else you will be stuck on the sidelines. It felt like a race to get there as fast as possible, as others passed us at high speeds, racing to beat sunrise. The posted speeds didn’t mean anything as everyone was doing double or better than the 60km per hour limit. It was exciting and well worth the early morning drive.

Near our campsite we had some very old knotted trees. We wanted to take pictures of them with the stars at night, and one of them was especially creepy. It looked like it had a face, arms, and legs, and it made us uneasy. We appropriately called this tree “creepy tree.” It felt like it was going to come alive at any moment, snatch us, and bury us deep underground. We took pictures of it but it was unnerving to approach in the darkness.

Amenities

Indoor private showers and washrooms

Fire pit

Covered parking area

Restaurant & Bar

WiFi at restaurant

Outdoor water basin

Cost: N$350 ($24 USD) per person nightly + park entrance fee (see website)

Website: https://www.nwr.com.na/resorts/sesriem-camp

Halali Camp – Etosha National Park

Etosha has three main camping areas, but we liked Halali the best because it was right in the middle of the park. This park fills up quickly so you need to book it well in advance or you may not get in. Camping in multiple points in the park during your stay will allow early access to those points in the park where the most wildlife reside. Regardless, this site had its own watering hole which provided our nightly television of elephants, zebras, hyenas, and birds.

The camp has buildings for showers and restrooms, as well as big sinks to do dishes in. It was pretty open and you definitely could see other campers with over 50 campsites. This was actually a good thing as our neighbors invited us over for food and beers. They were a family from South Africa and were quite entertaining and a tad boisterous. It was a night to be remembered.

Amenities

Showers and washrooms

Indoor water basin

Braai

Restaurant

Shops

Electric outlet

WiFi for purchase

Cost: N$350 ($24 USD) per person nightly + park entrance fee (see website)

Website: https://www.nwr.com.na/resorts/halali-resort

Opuwo Country Lodge

Nestled on a hilltop, this lodge and campsite did not disappoint. It has a bar with an infinity pool overlooking a mountainous landscape. The sunset views were spectacular. Located in Opuwo, this lodge was the best place to organize a guided tour to visit the Himba tribes. We had a chance to relax a bit here in something that felt like luxury for a reasonable price. And it came with several resident cats, which made Brianna happy.

Amenities

Showers and washrooms

Restaurant

Shops

Electric outlet

WiFi at restaurant

Access to tours

Cost: N$175 ($12 USD) per person nightly

Website: Tripadvisor (Opuwo website not loading)

Okonjima Nature Reserve

We primarily came here for a guided tour to see the cheetahs and leopards that we missed in Etosha. This wasn’t quite camping as we got to park the truck and stay in an actual lodge. The reserve does have 4 campsites, but they were booked solid when we got there. This was one of our favorite spots as we got some pretty fancy meals for dinner and breakfast. After eating our tenth can of Koo Chakalaka and rice, we welcomed such premium food and experiences with big cats. We even got to experience an oryx steak!

Amenities

Game Drives

Restaurant

Lodges with private showers

WiFi

Lodging Plains Camp Cost: N$3080 ($208 USD) Per night

Camping Cost: N$440 ($30 USD) per person nightly (4 sites available)

Website: https://okonjima.com/accommodation/the-plains-camp/

Why camping is best

Namibia was the perfect place to do a 21 day camping trip with a 4X4 truck. We looked forward to getting back to camp each night after a long day of driving and activities. The sleeping bags were quite comfortable and we stayed warm on all of those winter nights. We enjoyed good wine and cheap meals with beautiful sunsets. All of these campsites are special in their own way and will always be remembered. Sometime down the road, we would like to explore the coast and South Namibia for another 3 week trip.

Make sure that if you are there in winter to bring enough clothing to stay warm. It can get quite cold at night, but this is the best time of year to camp in Namibia since it is dry and attracts wildlife to watering holes. Please feel free to ask us any questions in the comments.

If you could camp anywhere in the world for three weeks, where would it be?

