Taking a Holiday Break

We are taking a two-week break for the holidays while we work on new content for 2020. You can look forward to more of our travel stories and tips in the coming year. Here are photos of the Christmas markets in Croatia and Switzerland. They really know how to do Christmas in Europe!

Thank you for following along with our journey. Happy holidays and have a wonderful new year! – Aaron & Brianna

Christmas Market Basel Switzerland with hot wine
Merry Christmas from Basel, Switzerland

Christmas Markets

Rijeka Croatia Square with Christmas Lights
Rijeka, Croatia
Close up of Rijeka Christmas Tree in Center Square
Rijeka, Croatia Christmas Tree
Church of Basel Switzerland with Santa making bubbles
Basel, Switzerland
Christmas tree in Dubrovnik Croatia
Old Town Dubrovnik, Croatia

If you could spend Christmas abroad, where would you go?

Published by Aaron Shade

