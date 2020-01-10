A Taste of the Heidelberg Monkey

Have you ever rubbed a statue for good luck?

The Heidelberg monkey is a must-visit for those in town. It is said touching the gold disk will bring fortune, rubbing the fingers ensures a return to Heidelberg, and stroking the nearby bronze mice will improve fertility.

While we were quick to touch the disk, we were just a little hesitant to touch the fingers for fear that a “guaranteed return” might spell a hiccup in our trip, getting stuck or otherwise. However, we would be thrilled to return to this adorable fairytale town.

