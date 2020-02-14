A Taste of the British Museum

Posted on by Brianna Shade

When I saw images of the mesmerizing ceiling of the British Museum, I knew I had to visit if for no other reason. I was thrilled to learn that admission is completely free! (perfect for the budget traveler!)

 

Aside from breathtaking architecture, the exhibits therein can suck hours from your day (in a good way!). We wandered the vast halls of exhibits, marveling at Japanese armor, African artifacts, and Egyptian mummies. We even stepped through time as we took a physical tour through the history of clocks and watches (and I attempted to thoroughly analyze the workings of each – side effect of being an engineer!).

Unfortunately, we didn’t realize it closed so early. After only about half an hour of entering, we were quickly ushered out. We were disappointed we couldn’t see more (and we might have moved a bit faster had we known time was so short). But as long as it remains free to enter, we’ll certainly return the next time we’re in town!

One thought on “A Taste of the British Museum

  1. When I was there with my daughter Makena, we spent nearly half a day there. The Rossette stone was a dream of mine to see and all the Egyptian items. Alan, my husband, was off on a Beatles tour. I will too return my next trip to London and devote a full day. There are several other museums I want to see – Victoria and Albert, the London Museum, The Jewish Museum, Ben Franklin – so many I want to visit and most are FREE!

