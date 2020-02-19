A Taste of the Clifton Bridge

What “stupid tourist” moment have you had recently?

One of the highlights of Bristol is its Clifton Observatory and its similarly named suspension bridge.

We first scaled the hill on this particularly spectacular day to take in the views of the bridge and the gorge below. Many residents were picnicking atop the rise, and we just enjoyed the sun in the otherwise cloudy UK for a bit.

But seeing the bridge wasn’t enough; we couldn’t resist actually crossing it, too – am I the only one?

But first we took a slide down the polished rocky incline. Admittedly, this was more at my insistence, having seen several other people partake in the fun. We couldn’t just let others enjoy it all! Would you slide, too?

Crossing the Clifton Suspension Bridge gave us more beautiful views to gawk at, and we even witnessed a few hot air balloons in the distance.

It wasn’t a very exciting activity, but it didn’t need to be. After all the craziness of London, it was a relief to take a more relaxed afternoon. And it was free, which is always a plus!

Oh, and there was a really tasty burger joint on the way, where we got to be stupid tourists by requesting ranch to go with our fries. The poor girl had no idea what we were asking for, had to call her manager over – despite our “never mind” insistence – and ended up just bringing us one of each of their sauces.

