A Glimpse of the Torres Del Paine

We are currently exploring gorgeous Patagonia instead of sitting behind our computers, so forgive the lack of a full post this week. Instead, we bring to you a glimpse of the iconic Torres Del Paine! We hiked 10.6 miles up about a net 4000 feet to this beautiful spot so you don’t have to. 🙂 Expect a full post on this gruelling hike soon! We are also sharing more pictures and videos of this stunning region on social media, so come join the conversation there!

What is the most difficult hike you’ve done during your travels?

