A Glimpse of the Torres Del Paine

Posted on by Brianna Shade in South America

torres-del-paine-1

We are currently exploring gorgeous Patagonia instead of sitting behind our computers, so forgive the lack of a full post this week.  Instead, we bring to you a glimpse of the iconic Torres Del Paine!  We hiked 10.6 miles up about a net 4000 feet to this beautiful spot so you don’t have to. 🙂  Expect a full post on this gruelling hike soon!  We are also sharing more pictures and videos of this stunning region on social media, so come join the conversation there!

torres-del-paine-3

What is the most difficult hike you’ve done during your travels?

Published by Brianna Shade

My name is Brianna, and I have been in love with photography for as long as I can remember. I am almost never without a camera, eliciting some strange looks toward my shooting garbage (never question a photographer's inspiration!), trepidation from my loving husband when I put myself in some precarious positions to get *just* the right shot, and annoyance from our two cats - frequent subjects of my artistic antics. I welcome you to enjoy my passion with me.

