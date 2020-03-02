A Glimpse of the Peace Bridge

What is your favorite pedestrian bridge?

One of the things we were most looking forward to seeing in Derry was the iconic Peace Bridge. Recognizable from a distance with its angled spires, it is quite beautiful. I was also intrigued by its curving path across the River Foyle.

It was built to bridge the waterside and city-side sections of Derry, these each representing more unionist and nationalist populations, respectively. This is an interesting physical representation of peace, especially in a city known for its conflict.

We took our time walking across this bridge. Though the wind was rather cold on the water, we welcomed the glass panels near each spire that granted us a brief reprieve. And once we reached the far side, we saw the view was just as beautiful looking back at the clock tower of the Guildhall!

