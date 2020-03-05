A Glimpse of Fitz Roy

Another week gone by, and we’re just as active as before! We’re still hiking all over Patagonia, and yesterday, we hiked a half-marathon – straight up a mountain! The views were absolutely incredible, though, and completely worth it, so we won’t complain… even if our feet are.

We know it’s been a while since we’ve published a full blog post, but we promise the wait will be worth it. We’re collecting some fantastic pictures and footage of one of the most beautiful places on earth, and we’ll be sharing that with you soon.

We also realize we’ve been waaaay behind in our posts, so we have plans to fix that. No, we aren’t in Europe any longer. While we still have so much to share from our experiences there, we’re going to switch gears to more current happenings, with occasional flashbacks. We just suffer from the (very favorable) position of having done TOO MUCH to keep up! Apologies for any confusion.

We are in South America now – Argentina, specifically – and we are blown away by the surreal beauty here. If you want even more, be sure to also follow us on social media.

Just yesterday, we hiked the epic trek to the otherworldly Fitz Roy, and it only required 17 miles, 10 hours, and 3300ft elevation gain. But the views were totally. worth. it. We suffered the sore feet so you don’t have to!

We never thought that anything would surpass our hike to the lookout at the Torres Del Paine, but this proved us wrong! Just look at those glacial lakes!

We have so much more to share, so stay tuned! Especially if you have a hankering for South America 😀

What region of the world most excites you?

