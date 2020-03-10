A Glimpse of Dublin

What capital cities have you fallen in love with?

Dublin is a wonderful mix of culture, history, pubs, and Irish charm. We were super fortunate to be able to stay with a true Irish gentleman just outside of the city who could tell us the best places to find a Guinness and how to navigate the local transit system. This is one of the things we love most about Couchsurfing!

Hint: pick up a Leap card, which you can load electronically and tap upon boarding buses and trains. And Darkey Kelly’s is the place to go for a good brew.

He also clued us in on the best day hikes around the area (more on that later), and he was the perfect fireside drink partner to chat the evening away each day!

In town, we wandered around the sites, ducking under awnings to escape the incessant rain. We managed a somewhat dry spell to capture some pictures of Molly Malone, the Dublin Castle, the Christ Church Cathedral, and the Ha’Penny Bridge.

We also wandered through the famous Temple Bar district (gotta go for those Irish pubs!) and found some killer, real Irish burgers at Bobos! It was worth a bit of rain!

Don’t miss out on new content!

Follow our blog for new snippets every day and full posts and videos every week.