A Glimpse of the Dublin National Gallery

Posted on by Brianna Shade in Ireland, Snippet

Where have you found a cool art gallery?

We don’t usually frequent museums and galleries, but when one comes highly recommended, particularly as a free activity, we couldn’t pass it by.

national-gallery-7
national-gallery-4
national-gallery-6

The National Gallery in Dublin, Ireland, gave us plenty to peruse. From paintings to modern art, sculptures to a giant wooden carving, we easily spent a few hours there.

national-gallery-2

I think our favorite part, though, was a temporary exhibit of art made by local children. It showcased the winners of a contest, divided by age range. Just… wow! These kids can draw and paint and sketch far better than we can! It was really difficult to believe these weren’t just photographs!

dublin-national-gallery-5
national-gallery-5

For rainy Dublin, this was actually the perfect indoor activity!

national-gallery-1

Don’t miss out on new content!
Follow our blog for new snippets every day and full posts and videos every week.

Published by Brianna Shade

My name is Brianna, and I have been in love with photography for as long as I can remember. I am almost never without a camera, eliciting some strange looks toward my shooting garbage (never question a photographer's inspiration!), trepidation from my loving husband when I put myself in some precarious positions to get *just* the right shot, and annoyance from our two cats - frequent subjects of my artistic antics. I welcome you to enjoy my passion with me.

Tell us what you think!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.