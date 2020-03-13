A Glimpse of the Dublin National Gallery

Where have you found a cool art gallery?

We don’t usually frequent museums and galleries, but when one comes highly recommended, particularly as a free activity, we couldn’t pass it by.

The National Gallery in Dublin, Ireland, gave us plenty to peruse. From paintings to modern art, sculptures to a giant wooden carving, we easily spent a few hours there.

I think our favorite part, though, was a temporary exhibit of art made by local children. It showcased the winners of a contest, divided by age range. Just… wow! These kids can draw and paint and sketch far better than we can! It was really difficult to believe these weren’t just photographs!

For rainy Dublin, this was actually the perfect indoor activity!

