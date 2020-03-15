A Glimpse of Dun Laoghaire

What have been some of your favorite day trips?

We were very fortunate to stay with a local Irish man just outside of Dublin, Ireland, who was able to give us some insight into some of the best day trips surrounding the city of Ireland.

One such area was Dun Laoghaire. Impossible to spell, it’s pronounced rather simply: “dun leery.” And regardless of what it’s called, it’s a fun little area to explore.

Right on the coast, this town offers beautiful scenes of the Irish Sea, along with the marinas that line her shores. We spent about half the day just walking along the coast and out onto the pier.

We spent the other half venturing into Monkstown. There, we found a number of beautiful churches to admire from the outside, as well as an old castle ruins.

I love old ruins, so this was a fantastic find! And the best part: there was no one else there! It also helped that it was entirely free to roam the premises. Though small, it had plenty to offer. And though the tower was locked closed, we still found a small hole in a rusty door through which we could slip a camera and espy the inside. Just as long as we didn’t drop the camera inside!

All in all, it was a day well spent, and we had so many similar areas to explore on subsequent days.. provided the weather would hold!

