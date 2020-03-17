A Glimpse of Howth Castle

Posted on by Brianna Shade in Ireland, ruins, Snippet

What do you love to seek out when you travel?

howth-castle-4

When we aren’t otherwise chasing beautiful landscapes or diving into the local history, we love love love ruins. Just the way nature starts reclaiming what man once built, that beautiful decay. Picturing how it all looked long ago, what each room was used for. If walls could speak, right?

howth-castle-2
howth-castle-6

Every ruin is uniquely beautiful, both in the original architecture and in how much vegetation has taken over. And we love it all.

howth-castle-2

Howth Castle was one such find, and it’s so much more than a ruin. In fact, it’s mostly still functional! Over 750 years old, parts have been renovated to serve modern purposes. Namely, it now houses a luxury hotel, spa, golf course, and culinary school.

howth-castle-5

There’s an interesting tradition surrounding unexpected guests to the castle. Apparently, when the Gaelic chieftain attempted to visit the resident baron in 1576, she was turned away because the family was at dinner. Enraged at the slight, she abducted the grandson, only releasing him when they promised to leave the gates open and an extra setting at every meal. The baron’s descendants still honor this practice today.

howth-castle-7

While we weren’t coming for dinner, we did find the gates open, and we enjoyed a casual stroll of the grounds, admiring the old castle.

howth-castle-3

Don’t miss out on new content!
Follow our blog for new snippets every day and full posts and videos every week.

Published by Brianna Shade

My name is Brianna, and I have been in love with photography for as long as I can remember. I am almost never without a camera, eliciting some strange looks toward my shooting garbage (never question a photographer's inspiration!), trepidation from my loving husband when I put myself in some precarious positions to get *just* the right shot, and annoyance from our two cats - frequent subjects of my artistic antics. I welcome you to enjoy my passion with me.

Tell us what you think!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.