A Glimpse of the Greystones to Bray Cliff Walk

What cool city hikes have you found during your travels?

Our amazing couchsurfing host recommended the Greystones to Bray cliff walk hike while we were staying with him in Dublin, Ireland. This 6km walk meanders along the beautiful Irish coastline, providing spectacular views of cliffs and waves as you enjoy the lush green hillside and ancient rock walls.

Fair warning: once you’re on the trail, you’re committed one direction or the other; there are no paths that shortcut you back to the city inland… at least no deliberate paths (more on that later).

We thoroughly enjoyed the walk, though we caught a bit of wind. We fortunately stayed dry, and we loved the views both back at Greystones and of the railroad tracks and rocky shoreline far below.

The hike is easily done as a through-hike by simply taking a short train ride to either city and picking it back up in the other. We chose to go from the farther Greystones and work our way back up the coast, and it worked out perfectly!

If you’re in the area, this is an easy hike you should definitely add to your list!

