A Glimpse of Irish Bushwhacking

Posted on by Brianna Shade in Hiking, Ireland, Snippet

Have you ever had an impromptu off-trail adventure?

We didn’t plan on scaling a steep hillside. The Greystones to Bray cliff walk was supposed to a fairly gentle walk along the beautiful Irish shoreline.

bray-greystones-7

However, we aren’t known for doing anything the easy way.

A couple of kilometers before we reached the town of Bray, we noticed an alluring ruin right off the trail, with a rather enticing set of stairs. How could we refuse?

bray-greystones-8

The stairs led to a slightly elevated view of the trail and the old structure… but we noticed a faint trail continued onward… we had to see where it went!

Before we knew it we were many meters up this 45-degree incline, panting our way straight up next to an old stone wall. What had we done??

bray-greystones-9

At this point, we knew only one thing: we really didn’t want to have to come back down this thing. Aaron looked at his map and saw this would eventually lead to Bray Head – the cross monument that overlooks Bray – though I remained doubtful. Ok then! We were COMMITTED!

bray-hill-4

Imagine our relief when we finally crested the top of the hill to espy the other trail that led to the cross! We made it!!

bray-greystones-10
bray-greystones-11

We spent some time enjoying the view, taking pictures, and cooling down from the exertion. From there, we could take the more official path straight down into Bray.

bray-hill-6

A bit more adventure than we had bargained for, but it makes for a fun story!

Published by Brianna Shade

My name is Brianna, and I have been in love with photography for as long as I can remember. I am almost never without a camera, eliciting some strange looks toward my shooting garbage (never question a photographer's inspiration!), trepidation from my loving husband when I put myself in some precarious positions to get *just* the right shot, and annoyance from our two cats - frequent subjects of my artistic antics. I welcome you to enjoy my passion with me.

