A Glimpse of The Rest of Europe

Posted on by Brianna Shade in Europe, Snippet

Any other travel photographers out there fall behind in their photos?

Wait, what?  “The rest of Europe”?  Alright, folks… We have fallen SOO far behind in our posts that we’re beginning to get some confusion from our readers.

Milan, Italy
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Istanbul to London to Patagonia to Ireland???

Just to clarify, we are no longer in Europe… and we haven’t been now for about a month. I know! We’re terribly behind!! We are actually in Argentina’s Patagonia! Be sure to follow us on social media for the most recent daily excitement!

Rijeka, Croatia
Basel, Switzerland
To get everything back on track with our current happenings, we’re jumping forward with our pictures – posting more recent things with some intermittent flashbacks so you don’t miss out!

peles-castle-1
Sinaia, Romania

We still have SO MANY pictures (almost 15 THOUSAND, in fact) from Europe, but we’ll be old and grey before we can share them all. Look forward to highlights coming soon, including Portugal, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, Switzerland, Romania, and Turkey!

Zissou
Bucharest, Romania
Sintra, Portugal
In the meantime, we’ll be sharing some of our more recent stories from South America and the breathtakingly beautiful Patagonia 🙂

hagia-sophia-1
Istanbul, Turkey

Stay tuned!

Published by Brianna Shade

My name is Brianna, and I have been in love with photography for as long as I can remember. I am almost never without a camera, eliciting some strange looks toward my shooting garbage (never question a photographer's inspiration!), trepidation from my loving husband when I put myself in some precarious positions to get *just* the right shot, and annoyance from our two cats - frequent subjects of my artistic antics. I welcome you to enjoy my passion with me.

