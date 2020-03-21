A Glimpse of The Rest of Europe

Any other travel photographers out there fall behind in their photos?

Wait, what? “The rest of Europe”? Alright, folks… We have fallen SOO far behind in our posts that we’re beginning to get some confusion from our readers.

Milan, Italy Dubrovnik, Croatia

Istanbul to London to Patagonia to Ireland???

Just to clarify, we are no longer in Europe… and we haven’t been now for about a month. I know! We’re terribly behind!! We are actually in Argentina’s Patagonia! Be sure to follow us on social media for the most recent daily excitement!

Rijeka, Croatia Basel, Switzerland

To get everything back on track with our current happenings, we’re jumping forward with our pictures – posting more recent things with some intermittent flashbacks so you don’t miss out!

We still have SO MANY pictures (almost 15 THOUSAND, in fact) from Europe, but we’ll be old and grey before we can share them all. Look forward to highlights coming soon, including Portugal, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, Switzerland, Romania, and Turkey!

Zissou Bucharest, Romania Sintra, Portugal

In the meantime, we’ll be sharing some of our more recent stories from South America and the breathtakingly beautiful Patagonia 🙂

Stay tuned!

