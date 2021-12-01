A Trip Planning Coaching Week
Get an over-the-shoulder look at how we personally put together a trip. We'll be streaming our entire process of planning a vacation to Iceland, LIVE!
Just 30 minutes per day, we'll show you how we find flights, pick lodging, prioritize activities, choose our budget, and more!
All for only $10
(about the price of a movie ticket)
All things activities! What to do there, how long we should stay, prioritizing all the things we want to see, and more!
Lodging options! The best places to stay, what we look for, and what we do to cut costs.
So many logistics! Transportation options, entry requirements, expected costs, and how to navigate daily life there.
It's all about flights. Best times to go, where to find the cheapest flights, and getting from here to there!
Putting it all together! How everything fits, filling in the cracks, and bugeting everything out.
you can get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the system that lets travel experts plan the best trips possible - without unnecessary stress or expense!
Don't delay! We start on December 13th!
We're Aaron and Brianna, and we have over 20 years of travel experience. We have planned dozens of trips across five continents and have learned the best ways to put all the pieces together as quickly, easily, and cheaply as possible.
Now we're excited to share that simple system with you!