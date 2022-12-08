This weeklong workshop will step you through how to transition to online work, considerations when working abroad, and how to make it an adventurous AND sustainable lifestyle!
...would you rather be traveling?
It's a new year, and you probably just used a bunch of your paid time off for the holidays. Even if you didn't, things are ramping back up for work, and it isn't a good time to take a vacation.
You might get another day off in February, but more likely you can't take another break until spring.
You wish you could travel freely - as much as you want, wherever you want, and not be boxed in by 2 weeks of PTO.
January 9th - 13th
Get Started (welcome party)
Where to find remote jobs and application best practices for being selected.
Work out the Logistics
How to stay connected, managing time zones, taxes, and other logistics of working remotely.
Pick Up What You Need
Tools and equipment to make working and traveling a breeze.
Plan Out Your New Life
Best places to be a digital nomad and pro tips for balancing work and travel without burnout.
Travel! (closing ceremonies)
Travel happy hour, wrapup, and Q&As.
We actually implement a different remote income stream from literal zero and walk you through every step of the process.
Guidance on cheaper flights, reward points, travel blogging, freelance work, trip planning, or whatever else you need help with!
Wherever you are in the world, come together once a month for a digital hangout with your fellow travelers.
Tap into our distilled resource library and network of trusted travelers who are experts in any travel topic you can think of!
We are Aaron and Brianna, and after years of ducking away for precious two-week vacations whenever we could, we finally quit our jobs in 2019 to travel full-time.
We have worked remotely ever since, taking our laptops throughout Africa, Europe, and all across the Americas. We vowed never to return to the cubicle prison.
Now, we have made it our mission to make travel more accessible to trapped 9-5ers like you who know there's more to life than the office.
We're excited to share with you this inside look at The Unlimited Travelers Club, so you can see what's possible!