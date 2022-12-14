Afford as much travel as you want by cutting trip expenses (without traveling cheap) and earning practical remote income to fund your location-independent lifestyle.
No hostels necessary
No sacrificing what you want to do
No MLMs or crypto scams
No 9-5 prisons or waiting until retirement
With dozens of practical ways to make money from the road, we'll point you to the one that resonates best with you and gets you to travel freedom as quickly as possible.
Travel armed with over 100 ways to significantly cut costs and when to use each one, allowing you to save big in areas you don't care about so you can splurge in those you do!
Get ongoing support and advice from seasoned nomads, be the master of your trips, and maximize your travels to make your new lifestyle fulfilling and truly unlimited.
You find travel to be an expensive luxury you can only afford once a year - maybe twice if you're really lucky.
You might have a travel fund, but it never feels like enough. So you throw it all on the credit card and worry about it later, while secretly fretting about every expense.
You wish you could travel freely - as much as you want, wherever you want, and splurging on whatever you want without worrying about the bill... but you're not rich enough to leave your 9-5.
Instead, you wait all year for those precious two weeks, chipping away at an ever-growing bucket list one destination at a time. You're waiting for the weekend, waiting for the vacation, waiting for retirement... before you can finally enjoy your life.
The Unlimited Travelers Club will get you traveling NOW
Reducing Expenses - Cut down on the cost of travel, and you can afford to do more of it.. simple, right?
This isn't about sleeping on benches and foregoing activities, though. The Club will have you traveling inexpensively without traveling cheap. It's all about prioritizing!
Earning Remote Income - There are many ways to make money from the road, including freelancing, selling digital products, picking up seasonal jobs at your destination, or continuing your current job as a digital nomad.
The Club will show you your customized income strategy and get you started so you can fund as many trips as you want!
$97 value per month
Each month, we will actually implement a different remote income stream from literal zero and walk you through every step of the process. You'll see how difficult each is to start, how profitible it is, and whether it's a good fit for you. Follow along, or wait for the month-end summary!
$63 value per month
Whether you want guidance on cheaper flights, reward points, travel blogging, freelance work, or trip planning, we're here to take a deep dive into one member question each month.
$37 value per month
Wherever you are in the world, come together once a month for a digital hangout with your fellow travelers. Talk about upcoming trips, share lessons learned, and ask your pressing questions about unlimited travel.
$47 value per month
There's a LOT of information about travel, and it can be confusing, overwhelming, and simply incorrect. Tap into our distilled resource library and network of trusted travelers who are experts in any travel topic you can think of, including vanlife, expats, credit card reward points, backpacking, luxury, and more!
$47 value
Join at the annual rate, and get the Unlimited Travel Digital Retreat recordings free! This virtual summit represents the collective knowledge of nearly a dozen travel experts in value-packed presentations covering topics like getting free lodging, feeling at home wherever you travel, smartphone travel photography, the truth behind expat life, and more!
$291 value
Get access to all past Remote Income Workshops when you join as an annual member. Browse the different topics at your own pace and implement the strategies that resonate most with you!
$74 value
If you're ready to invest in yourself and you're committed to achieving your new travel freedom lifestyle, join at the annual rate and get two months free!
The Unlimited Travelers Club is still new, so we're actively refining it. You have a unique opportunity right now to help us craft the perfect program to overcome the financial limitations that are keeping YOU from traveling as much as you want! Join as an early adopter today, be one of the first in the door, have more direct access to us while the group is still small, and lock in the lowest price you can get!
We are Aaron and Brianna, and after years of ducking away for precious two-week vacations whenever we could, we finally quit our jobs in 2019 to travel full-time. We were tired of someone else telling us how our lives should be lived, and the world was calling to us! With nothing more than a bit of savings and a dream, we set out to explore all corners of the globe.
We hit three continents before the pandemic forced us home, but along the way, we learned how to streamline our expenses to travel longer (though we are not budget travelers) and how to bring in remote income to make this new lifestyle sustainable (and no, we don't have some secret source of wealth). We vowed never to return to the cubicle prison.
Now, we have made it our mission to make travel more accessible to vacationers like you who feel they can't afford to travel as much as they want.
We learned a LOT of things the hard way.
But you don't have to.
The Unlimited Travelers Club will bring your travel dreams to life!
We have answers
What is "forever pricing"?
We believe early adopters should be rewarded for joining quickly. Therefore, when you join the Unlimited Travelers Club, you lock in the current monthly price. This means that even as the membership improves and the price goes up over time for new members, your monthly rate won't increase. Talk about a great deal!
What is the time commitment?
We know you're busy - we are too! - so we strive for bite-sized content you can consume and implement quickly!
The Income Workshops are usually no more than about 30 minutes per week, if you follow along and implement the steps with us. We also summarize everything at the end of each month with an easy-to-follow checklist so you can implement in your own time.
Monthly Happy Hours and Q&A calls typically run less than an hour. Travel Coaching sessions are 15 minutes long and occur by request.
You are of course welcome to participate in as many or as few of the monthly offerings as you'd like, and you'll retain access to all materials as long as you remain a member in good standing.
How are materials delivered?
Course materials are delivered inside a website hub we call The Lounge. This will be your go-to spot for all your UTC needs.
This hub features fully searchable video content, though you can also download audio and text transcriptions, depending on your learning preferences.
Can I cancel anytime?
Monthly members may cancel at any time and finish out their current month, and annual members may cancel at the end of their enrollment period (a calendar year from when they joined). Upon cancelling, you will no longer have access to materials inside The Lounge, and you will not be able to rejoin until the next open enrollment period.
When is the next enrollment period?
In order for us to give our full attention to our members inside the UTC, we only open the doors to new registrants a few times per year. We have not yet announced the next open enrollment period, but it will most likely not be before next year.
What kind of income strategies do you teach? Is this an MLM?
Sadly, there are a lot of scams out there. As someone who has participated in Multi-Level Marketing or "pyramid" schemes, we know firsthand how they operate, and we are not fans. We would never advocate for something we wouldn't recommend to our friends or do ourselves. You won't see any MLMs, crypto schemes, or other scams here.
Fortunately, there are dozens of other, actually practical means of earning income. These include things like affiliate marketing, running a blog, selling digital products, and working a traditional job remotely. Inside the Unlimited Travelers Club, we'll help you find the best option for you and how to get started as quickly as possible.
What if I already work remotely?
If you are already a seasoned digital nomad, this membership might not have a lot of new information to offer you. But much like someone with a black belt in karate never stops training, there are always ways to go deeper with what you've already learned! The Unlimited Travelers Club will provide you with additional income options you might not have considered, as well as expert budget practices to make your travels more affordable (so you don't have to earn as much!).
Stay tuned! We also have a mastermind offering in the works for more advanced travelers.
If you are still unsure, feel free to reach out to us at membership@bigtinyworld.com, and we're happy to help you see if this is a right fit for you.
Do you offer refunds if I'm unhappy with the membership?
We stand behind what we teach. However, we also believe progress comes from putting in the work.
We offer a 14-day Happiness Guarantee.
If you join the Unlimited Travelers Club and find it simply isn't for you, we are happy to issue a full refund. Just show us you've made the effort, and request within the first 14 days of joining.
What does this membership offer that I can't find for free on travel blogs?
There is a lot of information out there.. I mean, a LOT. And sure, you can probably find everything we know and more by scouring the internet. However, this is exactly what we did.
And we spent years making every (costly) mistake in the book.
We want to get you on the road faster and without the confusing stress we've trudged through. We are dedicated to giving you just the tools you need, without the quagmire of outdated, conflicting, sponsored, or flat-out wrong information. We've done the work of sorting it all into actionable steps that aren't overwhelming. This leaves you free to focus on implementing what you learn to hit the road sooner.
What if I still have questions?
We welcome your questions and feedback! If anything is unclear, or you'd like to make sure our program offers something specific you're looking for, don't hesitate to reach out to us at membership@bigtinyworld.com.