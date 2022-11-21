What is "forever pricing"?

We believe early adopters should be rewarded for joining quickly. Therefore, when you join the Unlimited Travelers Club, you lock in the current monthly price. This means that even as the membership improves and the price goes up over time for new members, your monthly rate won't increase. Talk about a great deal!

What is the time commitment?

We know you're busy - we are too! - so we strive for bite-sized content you can consume and implement quickly!

The Income Workshops are usually no more than about 30 minutes per week, if you follow along and implement the steps with us. We also summarize everything at the end of each month with an easy-to-follow checklist so you can implement in your own time.

Monthly Happy Hours and Q&A calls typically run less than an hour. Travel Coaching sessions are 15 minutes long and occur by request.

You are of course welcome to participate in as many or as few of the monthly offerings as you'd like, and you'll retain access to all materials as long as you remain a member in good standing.

How are materials delivered?

Course materials are delivered inside a website hub we call The Lounge. This will be your go-to spot for all your UTC needs.

This hub features fully searchable video content, though you can also download audio and text transcriptions, depending on your learning preferences.

Can I cancel anytime?

Monthly members may cancel at any time and finish out their current month, and annual members may cancel at the end of their enrollment period (a calendar year from when they joined). Upon cancelling, you will no longer have access to materials inside The Lounge, and you will not be able to rejoin until the next open enrollment period.

Read the full terms here.

When is the next enrollment period?

In order for us to give our full attention to our members inside the UTC, we only open the doors to new registrants a few times per year. We have not yet announced the next open enrollment period, but it will most likely not be before next year.

What kind of income strategies do you teach? Is this an MLM?

Sadly, there are a lot of scams out there. As someone who has participated in Multi-Level Marketing or "pyramid" schemes, we know firsthand how they operate, and we are not fans. We would never advocate for something we wouldn't recommend to our friends or do ourselves. You won't see any MLMs, crypto schemes, or other scams here.

Fortunately, there are dozens of other, actually practical means of earning income. These include things like affiliate marketing, running a blog, selling digital products, and working a traditional job remotely. Inside the Unlimited Travelers Club, we'll help you find the best option for you and how to get started as quickly as possible.