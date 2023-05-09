Hiking Norway’s Beautiful Geiranger Fjord

Norway is known for its breathtaking fjords, but among them, the Geiranger Fjord stands out as an absolute masterpiece. With its awe-inspiring vistas, it’s no surprise that this natural wonder draws nearly a million visitors each year, especially during the high season from May to September. However, don’t let the numbers discourage you from exploring this gem. Despite the influx of tourists, we discovered a way to avoid the crowds and immerse ourselves in the enchanting beauty of Geiranger Fjord. So, if you’re looking for an unforgettable adventure that will leave you breathless, keep reading to discover our secrets for hiking Geiranger Fjord.

Hiking Geiranger Fjord

Nestled in the midst of Norway’s rugged terrain lies the quaint little town of Geiranger, home to a mere 200 people. Despite its small size, this charming village is a hub for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts. While most tourists flock to the area where cruise ships dock, we opted to take a different path, embarking on a delightful hike up the side of the fjord. Though the hike is well-known, many visitors prefer not to venture too far off the beaten track. However, we were undeterred and discovered a myriad of unexpected delights along the way.

The Trail

Our hiking adventure began at the Westerås Restaurant. Don’t be fooled by its name – this is not a Game of Thrones reference! As we set off on our journey, we passed through a gate located right by the restaurant, marking the beginning of our hike. With several trails to choose from, we opted to take the Løsta trail, which took us along the edge of the fjord, offering breathtaking views at every turn. And, as we wandered along the trail, we found some unexpected company – friendly goats. With the right to roam laws, we could hike on this private land. The owner was very friendly and gave us some tips on where to go.

Goats

The goats were everywhere, and they are clearly used to people being around. One of them was a little intimidated by our presence, but most seemed to be more interested in the grass than any of us. We started questioning whether we were in Norway or Scotland as these little guys were everywhere. They were unique to us, especially since we are more used to cats and dogs where we are from. Goat cheese anyone? We also spotted some llamas which made us think about going to Peru.

The Views

During the entire trek up the trail, we had views of the fjord below. When there was an open spot in the trees, we would stop for a quick peek or photo. The further up the trail we went, the fewer cruise ship tourists we would find. The water was so blue and smooth, with little to no wind. We saw many waterfalls on both sides, and the fjord became more picturesque with gentle ripples when a boat was leaving the area.

Key to Avoiding Tourists

Like everything in life, if you want to avoid crowds, you need to get there early. Also, the more off-the-beaten-path you are, the better. We did not feel like we were missing out much doing this hike as opposed to some other nearby easier-access hikes. We saw more people as we worked our way back to the car. At least we were pretty spread out and not tripping over each other. Most of the time, we had the trail all to ourselves.

Budget Savings Tips

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to experience the beauty of Geiranger Fjord, camping can be a great option. There are several campsites in the surrounding areas where you can pitch a tent and enjoy the stunning views of the fjord without breaking the bank. You can also consider visiting during the shoulder season in April or October when the crowds have thinned out, and the prices are lower. Also, hiking up the Westerås trail is a more affordable than doing a cruise, and a rewarding way to experience the fjord. With these tips in mind, you can enjoy the breathtaking beauty of Geiranger Fjord while keeping your budget in check.

What epic landscape have you fallen in love with?

Psst… do you love reading about incredible landscape destinations? You might also enjoy these:

Come be Social!

Have you joined our FREE Facebook group?

Like this post? Pin it for later!

62.1008441 7.2058941

Like this: Like Loading...