Make Unlimited Travel a Reality

We are all restricted by our daily routines: work, sleep, obligations.. rinse and repeat. We don’t have time for our dreams. We’ve become machines, slaves to money and isolated from others. That isn’t truly living.

Our mission was to break free of the chains of the mundane, rediscover the humanity and kindness all around the world, and to live the adventure of unlimited travel.

…and to help you do the same.

Hi! We’re Aaron and Brianna!

A military brat and a native Oregonian, travel plays a pivotal part in our lives, and we wouldn’t want to have it any other way!

“And then there is the most dangerous risk of all – the risk of spending your life not doing what you want on the bet you can buy yourself the freedom to do it later.”

– Randy Komisar