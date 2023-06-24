With so many museums to choose from in Frankfurt, how does one prioritize? While we didn’t have enough time to see all the museums we wanted to (they were all discounted with the Frankfurt Card, after all!), I think we picked the best one: the Frankfurt History Museum.

Why did we enjoy it so much?

Here are 11 amazing reasons we loved the Historisches Museum Frankfurt… and why we think you will too!

1. The Snow Globe

Upon first entering the museum, you’ll notice this magnificent giant snow globe. Ironically, there’s no snow in this globe. Instead, eight disparate views on Frankfurt are depicted through the collaboration of eight artists. And visitors can load each scene with a robotic arm that lifts the new 3D model into the dome.

We were mesmerized by the cleverness of this exhibit that we easily could have spent an hour or more just examining each unique work as it gently spun, while accompanying videos and text displayed on the walls around us. In fact, every time we passed this corridor on our way to a new room of the museum, we had to stop for a few moments to observe the latest loaded model.

2. Frankfurt’s history

It wouldn’t be a history museum without some history, right? Several floors of the museum are dedicated to showcasing Frankfurt through the years. Read about kings of old, the first toilets in Frankfurt, and a full timeline of the city – when the name was first officially recorded through present day – and how it correlates with the respective timelines of Europe and the world.

These are artistic targets! See the bullet holes?

Each case featured a different artifact, with descriptions in both German and English. In-depth exhibits also highlight topics like Anne Frank and and printing press.

3. Really old coins

An entire room was dedicated to these coins! Regents of the area would each establish their own currency, so there was a wide variety of stamped coins. We tried to find the oldest coin there.. some were well over 1000 years old!

4. How explorers used to view the world

It was easy to see how early explorers could have expected easy passages to Eastern Asia when they thought there was so little landmass to the Americas! To actually see these visualized globes with minimized islands in the middle of the Atlantic was a curious insight to the views of old. We could also understand how they would envision North America being so easy to traverse; it was hardly there!.

5. This really awesome full-scale miniature of Frankfurt

Now, this was a treat! Miniatures are just a cool thing to look at – picking out the common landmarks and identifying one’s own location, or where they ate breakfast that morning, or their relation to the train station or hotel.

But aside from an intriguing model, it was the materials that really drew our attention. This wasn’t hyperrealistic; instead, each building and landmark was created by the most unlikely of implements. Highways were bungee cords. Towers were stacks of casino chips. Old cell phones and TV remotes made up the airport.

It was an art piece in addition to being a map of Frankfurt, and it was spellbinding. We could have wasted so much time analyzing every detail.

6. The Toll Tower

Throughout our travels, we’ve found we’re naturally drawn to towers – the spiral stone staircases and the cool rock smell. We climbed so many in Europe!

This toll tower is exactly as it sounds: a tower for collecting tolls near the end of the 15th century. The adjacent river was unpredictable, flooding often and freezing in the winter, and we could see flood lines inside. Ascending several stories, the city treated us to some beautiful views.

The clock in this tower particularly delighted us. It counted 60 full seconds before the minute hand advanced (instead of most analog clocks that incrementally advance the minute hand with each second). I was obsessed with deconstructing how it actually worked, staring at the gears until I understood the mechanism. It was fascinating!

7. Some thought-provoking paintings

There were rooms of paintings of all sizes – collections from ages past. Each was unique in its own ornate frame, gilded with gold trimmings and assembled with a dozen others of a similar style. So many portraits and casual, everyday scenes.

And then there was this one that really made one think, “what is going on here?” Evidently a battle between good and evil, you can see both angels and demons depicted. There was just so much to look at in this one!

Near the end of the exhibit, we could arrange our own wall of paintings (I was always one for some asymmetry). But the fun part was pushing the button that loosened them all at once to fall into a basket below.

8. Historical guns, swords, and armor

If you like sharp pointy things or loud boomy things, this room’s for you! So many different swords and guns to view, along with historical armor and helmets. We could even try some armor on for ourselves, and boy, was it heavy! I think I would have tripped on it if I had to wear it into battle; it certainly wasn’t designed for someone as short as me!

9. Blue and white vases

You might have seen these before as famous precious pottery from China. They became so popular in Europe that when trade out of China became interrupted, they crafted their own. The Netherlands’s Delft is now quite famous for producing this “Delftware.” The collection featured in the History Museum hails from Frankfurt (of course).

The best part of this room was the wooden version, sliced into discs and enticing visitors to reassemble it. Aaron couldn’t figure out where I had disappeared to. He should know by now I can never resist a puzzle!

10. Staufer artifacts

A wall built in the early 13th century by Staufers used to encircle Frankfurt to protect the city from raids. While most of the wall now no longer exists (and has been replaced by a circle of greenways), at least one piece remains on the far end of the city.

Descending into the bowels of the museum, you can find archaeological artifacts from this period discovered as recently as 2012. Who knew the museum was located atop an old harbor?

It is also believed that this basement was originally used as storage for gems such as the imperial insignia, replicas now on display here.

But the coolest part was an interactive 3D video, depicting the evolution of Frankfurt as a city. Using a projection on a white 3D miniature of the city, we could see how the river changed course, how the city outgrew its boundaries, and how the center of Frankfurt evolved. It was a great way to visualize the passage of time.

11. The lockers

As a final bonus to the trip to the History Museum, you have to pay attention to the lockers. You’re not allowed to bring large bags into the museum, so you have to rent a locker. Pay a euro to lock and remove the key, but you’ll get your coin back upon unlocking it.

Each locker has a unique number, but you might notice they aren’t sequential. Instead, they represent years that have historical significance for Frankfurt, and each contains a blurb inside the door on that year. Aaron had to pick the locker for his birth year (no, this is not a picture of our locker 😉). Interestingly, there were also lockers for dates in the future. One was in use, so I couldn’t see the tidbit inside, but the other gave a predicted population for that year.

Visiting the Frankfurt History Museum

At the time of this writing, you can buy entry tickets online or in-person for €12 per person, though tickets are half off with the Frankfurt Card.

Proof of payment to the museum is denoted with a red sticker you’re instructed to wear on your shirt. Fortunately, they provide a place to put these upon your departure – better than ending up on the pavement outside!

We aren’t usually very big on museums, but with the Frankfurt Card’s discount, we figured we’d start with one and just go down the line; why not see them all?

Time wound up putting a stop to that idea, so I wasn’t able to check out the art of the Stadel or the cinema showcases of the Filmmuseum. However, the Frankfurt History Museum had so many fascinating exhibits to see, it’s no wonder we ended up spending an entire day there. I would plan to spend at least a few hours there. It’s probably best to not have any other big plans on the same day!

This was a really wonderful experience, with lots to entertain and delight us. I think we made the right choice on the one museum we got to see in Frankfurt!

What is the most interesting museum exhibition you’ve ever seen?

