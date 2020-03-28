A Glimpse of Chile From Above

Do you often take pictures from your plane window seat?

I’m an incurable photographer, so I always have some sort of camera at the ready. And it was a really good thing on our flight through Chile down to Patagonia!

We were blessed with completely clear skies on that day, so the farther south we flew, the more stunning the landscape below us grew!

We passed snow-capped mountains and teal-blue glacial lakes. But the real treat was the glaciers!

The first one was impressive, but then we saw Viedma. It actually looked like a river of snow from above! I’ve never seen anything like it!

But the real treat was flying over Torres Del Paine National Park. I’m a bit surprised the plane didn’t list to the side when all passengers swarmed to the left side, vying for a glimpse of the scenery below.

I was thankfully already in the window seat, so I could snap a few coveted pictures of the famed Torres from above before pressing myself back into my seat to let others look out.

We later hiked to those spires, but from above, they looked so small and unimposing!

