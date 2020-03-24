A Glimpse of Valparaíso

What city have you found that has some unique culture?

From the moment we saw pictures of Valparaiso, we knew we had to check it out! Known as a city full of remarkable street art, it has amazing character.

It was once a vibrant and rich city, frequented by ships on their way to the west coast of the United States. However, with the opening of the Panama canal, the city’s economy plummeted, and the wealthy left for greener pastures.

Now, the city looks a bit ramshackle, but in the most charming way. Instead of looking rundown, each building fits into the haphazard puzzle of a city, adding a unique chapter to the story. And it’s all woven together with extravagant murals.

We fell in love with this city of hills and pastel-painted buildings as we navigated the many stairways that connect each neighborhood. And we even found some kitties wandering the streets!

With so much to look at, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to sit at one of the many restaurants that overlook the bay.. with a couple of pisco sours, of course!

Don’t miss out on new content!

Follow our blog for new snippets every day and full posts and videos every week.

-33.047238 -71.6126885

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...