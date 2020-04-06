A Glimpse of El Calafate

Posted on by Brianna Shade in Argentina, Snippet

What is your favorite national park gateway town?

Small towns thrive when on the doorstep of a national park. After all, not everyone can afford to stay within the parks – if they even offer onsite lodging! Before our travels, we were always partial to Moab with its easy access to weeks’ worth of activities.

el-calafate-1

After the somewhat dry Puerto Natales, we were in for a real treat in El Calafate. Named for the berry that grows in abundance in the area, the town was just as alluring. Packed with life and atmosphere, it was a far cry from where we had just left.

el-calafate-6

The main street was lined with countless eateries and shops, and we had no shortage of options. We even found a restaurant that didn’t seem to even understand the concept of “small.” Everything from the sandwiches to the desserts were made for multiple people.

el-calafate-2
el-calafate-4
el-calafate-3

In the center of town was an odd gnome-themed shopping area, complete with a rooftop bar. Sadly, the atmosphere was better than the food.

el-calafate-5
el-calafate-6
el-calafate-7

Instead, we frequently wound up at a wonderful local brewery: La Zorra (more on that later).

el-calafate-3

Fun fact: local legend says if a visitor consumes the calafate berry, they are destined to return to Patagonia. We certainly ate the berry in many forms, and we’d be thrilled to return!

el-calafate-8

Don’t miss out on new content!
Follow our blog for new snippets every day and full posts and videos every week.

Advertisements

Published by Brianna Shade

My name is Brianna, and I have been in love with photography for as long as I can remember. I am almost never without a camera, eliciting some strange looks toward my shooting garbage (never question a photographer's inspiration!), trepidation from my loving husband when I put myself in some precarious positions to get *just* the right shot, and annoyance from our two cats - frequent subjects of my artistic antics. I welcome you to enjoy my passion with me.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.