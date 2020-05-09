A Glimpse of Reggio Emilia

What unexpected places have you traveled to?

We originally wanted to stay in Bologna as we heard so many great things about it. A Couchsurfer offered to host us in Reggio Emilia which is about 72km away. Knowing we preferred the cultural experience over an AirBnb in Bologna, we accepted the offer. Reggio Emilia is a small town not subjected to the exorbitant amount of tourists found in other Italian cities. It is also an easy launch point to go to Bologna, Parma, Modena, and Milan by train. Being there was a splendid way to see many cities from one point.

Aside from being a brilliant launching point to other cities, the town was charming and had all the things you would expect from an Italian city. We especially enjoyed the covered walkways, which were crucial as it was rainy in late October. The food is amazing no matter where you are in Italy, so this was a genuine treat to try the local fare.

The Romans built Reggio Emilia near the beginning of the 2nd century B.C. Some buildings in the city date back to the medieval age. One of these is the Reggio Emilia Cathedral built around 857 A.D. This cathedral is the centerpiece of the town and is in the main square. There are also several Basilicas nearby and everything is easily within walking distance.

The city center of Reggio Emilia is in a hexagonal shape from its original city walls built by the Romans. The shape is still present, and there are now roads where the formal walls existed. Did you know the Italian flag originated in this small town? The French flag inspired the Italian flag shortly after the French revolution.

During our Couchsurfing stay, we met some fellow travelers and played a game called Mind. In the game, there were 100 number cards, and the goal was for the group to play them in ascending order. The trick was you couldn’t speak to each other, so you had to get a feel for the numbers they had before playing your own.

44.6989932 10.6296859

