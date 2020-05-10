A Glimpse of Italian Food

What Italian food do you like best?

Before going to Italy, we knew that food was one of our top priorities. We have always loved Italian food but wanted to try it in Italy to see how it compared to our American version. Thanks to our Couchsurfing host, we were lucky to try some homemade recipes. Food is an important part of the culture, and the perfect way to introduce us to Italy.

Looking for a little desert we stumbled upon brioche con gelato. This is an ice cream sandwich and differs from what we are used to. In America these are cookie-based sandwiches. It didn’t matter whether it was a cookie or bun, this was terrific.

Italian pizza was a no brainer. We could not go to Italy and not try an authentic pizza. The most important part of a pizza is the crust, and it was perfect. Toppings are generally the same as what we expected. Yum!

Our host offered to make us lasagna, and I have to say this was THE BEST lasagna we have ever had. So much so, that we asked him for the recipe. We will try to make this ourselves, but we still lack certain ingredients in the States that need substitutes.

Our host knew how to cook and also made us a noodle dish and a casserole. Both were amazing, and we were thankful to have such a unique food experience.

Don’t miss out on new content!

Follow our blog for new snippets every day and full posts and videos every week.

44.5967607 11.2186396

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...