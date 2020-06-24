A Glimpse of The City Walls of Dubrovnik

Have you ever dreamed of visiting a walled city?

Dubrovnik was the place I wanted to visit most in Croatia because it is a walled city. This means you go through a gate on either end to enter, and once you are inside, the Old Town sits within the walls. It is an amazing place to visit on its own and walking the city walls is just magical.

Arriving in Dubrovnik in late November, we had the walls nearly to ourselves. From almost every spot along the 2km walls, there are beautiful views in every direction. We loved being transported to a different time as we walked the walls. The red roofs of the houses below are unique and the whole old town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Along the walls are 16 towers that were used to protect the city from invasion during medieval times. The Minceta Tower at the northwest corner was the highest point of Dubrovnik’s defense system. These walls have stood the test of time with the many wars and earthquakes that have affected the town.

The walls were built between the 12th and 17th centuries and have been well preserved until somewhat recently. The city walls received over a hundred direct hits from artillery during the Croatian War of Independence in 1991. Despite this, they have been since repaired and remain a wonderful treat to visit.

It was hard to keep walking as we wanted to take pictures constantly. There is so much to see in Dubrovnik.

Visiting the walls was a major highlight of our trip to Dubrovnik and we hope to visit again someday soon.

42.6506606 18.0944238

