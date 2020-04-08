What is the freshest water you’ve ever tasted?
It might sound cliche, but there really is nothing that quite compares to glacial water. When visiting the Perito Moreno glacier in Parque Nacional Los Glaciares, we were encouraged to drink the water straight from the lake! It was just as fresh on the actual glacier (more on that later).
Snow is pressed down into ice on the glacier over years – if not hundreds or thousands of years – and forced down into the valley. It then gradually calves off and melts, forming a crystal pure lake.
Our dad even managed to collect a small chunk of glacial ice to bring back with us. He smashed the ice using an odd bit of plumbing he found in our Airbnb (because he couldn’t find anything better) and poured over it the only liquor we could find – a cheap bottle of whisky.
The ice only marginally improved the flavor of the liquor, and it made for a hilarious video!
One thought on “A Glimpse of Glacial Ice”
Thats awesome. Nature gives the best. I had one such experience…when i trekked to Meenmutty waterfalls, located in the hilly region of Wayanad…On the way to the waterfall… I saw a tiny natural spring…the water was crystal clear with sand beneath. That is the best water I had. Moreover, the water from the well at my native in southern tip of India is the best. Recently, I met a gentleman who owns water bottling company in the Gulf..and it was his advise not to drink bottled water as they are not healthy and does not have natural minerals…suggested to have well water that has the good bacteria. Even the best of the packaged water is treated. Thank you for this lovely post.