A Glimpse of Glacial Ice

What is the freshest water you’ve ever tasted?

It might sound cliche, but there really is nothing that quite compares to glacial water. When visiting the Perito Moreno glacier in Parque Nacional Los Glaciares, we were encouraged to drink the water straight from the lake! It was just as fresh on the actual glacier (more on that later).

Snow is pressed down into ice on the glacier over years – if not hundreds or thousands of years – and forced down into the valley. It then gradually calves off and melts, forming a crystal pure lake.

Our dad even managed to collect a small chunk of glacial ice to bring back with us. He smashed the ice using an odd bit of plumbing he found in our Airbnb (because he couldn’t find anything better) and poured over it the only liquor we could find – a cheap bottle of whisky.

The ice only marginally improved the flavor of the liquor, and it made for a hilarious video!

Don’t miss out on new content!

Follow our blog for new snippets every day and full posts and videos every week.

-50.3305556 -73.2341667

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...