A Glimpse of Klis Fortress

Klis Fortress has stood high above Split Croatia, for over 2000 years and was home to many Croatian rulers. Today it is an excellent place to view the area, and fun to explore. With many stone paths, stairs, and narrow indoor walkways, it is fun to see what is around the next corner.

We have climbed many fortresses, castles, and palaces during our travels, but this has to be one of our favorites. We had the place mostly to ourselves, but even better than that, there was so much variety in things to see both inside and out of the fortress.

Near the top of the fortress, the flag of Croatia blows in the wind. Near that spot is one of the best viewpoints of the fortress for sunset.

It recently became more popular as a Game of Thrones filming location for the fictional city-state of Meereen. They shot it both there and in Diocletian’s Palace in Split. Inside were some staged dragons to add to the atmosphere of the filming.

We loved the stone steps, walkways, and walls. It is a pleasant place to spend an afternoon or evening and a brilliant way to get away from the city for a quick day trip.

43.5598034 16.5226621

