A Glimpse of Kotor

Do you want to visit a medieval town?

Kotor is one of the most well-preserved medieval towns near the Adriatic sea and is an Unesco Heritage site. We visited in December and the weather was perfect. The drive there from Herceg-Novi is stunning with the beautiful waters and dramatic mountains. There also loads of street cats around looking for a bit of love and maybe even a treat. We loved everything about this town!

Upon our arrival, we were greeted by many cats. It was just like Croatia, with many colonies around. Inside the town, we even noticed a shop with these little kitty figurines. They sure love their cats in Kotor.

There is a non-profit from Seattle called Kotor Kitties that helps homeless street cats in Montenegro live healthier lives and reduce the populations by spay and neuter surgery. We were intrigued to find that someone from our part of the world was so interested in helping the cats of Montenegro. We have already donated to them.

Kotor is a walled city nestled alongside St. John’s Hill. The walls are 15 meters wide and 20 meters high. I know the bay next to Kotor as one of the most beautiful in the world. This fjord reminded me of Norway with beautiful reflections.

There are three main entrances to the city walls and we entered from the North side. The streets are somewhat of a maze and even locals can get lost in it. Luckily you can easily see the Cathedral to use as an anchor point. This was originally done as a protective measure, making it difficult to invade.

The narrow streets inside the walls are fascinating to discover. This alleyway got more narrow as you walked into it.

Kotor is a special place with its street cats, fortress, castle, and city walls. There is plenty to do here for a day.

During the off-season there are no cruise ships, making this a magnificent time to visit Kotor. We loved this place and will definitely go back next time we are in the area.

42.424662 18.771234

