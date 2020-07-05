A Glimpse of Rijeka Croatia

When have you deviated plans to visit a new place?

Rijeka was not part of our original plans, but as we travel long-term, our plans change. We landed a house sitting opportunity in Switzerland, so we had to go from Montenegro all the way back north to get there. So we stopped in Zadar to visit Plitvice Lakes and then moved up to Rijeka where we would eventually depart our beloved country Croatia.

Rijeka is a lovely port town on the Adriatic Sea and is one of the most cosmopolitan cities in this part of Europe. As of 2020, it is known as the official European Capital of Culture. We loved how lively this city is with its festivals, especially in December. There was live music each night and plenty of indulgences within grasp. We were so glad we had the chance to see this place by happenstance.

These fountains are full of illuminated fountains at night. Croatia knows how to do illuminations right and Rijeka is no exception.

As we are mid-grade budget travelers, splurging on fish was one of the last things we wanted to do. We finally decided it was worth it and was a must in a place like Croatia. The cats were eating better than we were.

Aaron made this silly pose with a statue. He is a bit too short though.

Like other cities in Croatia, there is plenty of street art in Rijeka.

The walk up to the Trsat Fortress was amazing, but there were quite a few steps involved. The views from the top are incredible. Inside the fortress we settled in for some warm spiked eggnog drinks. They were perfect on a cold day.

Rijeka is an amazing city and we would love to visit it in another season next time for some variety. There are so many places in Croatia we haven’t been to, and luckily we had the chance to see Rijeka. It was definitely worth the stop.

