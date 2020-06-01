A Glimpse of the Zadar Sea Organ

What art installation wowed you?

In Zadar, the Sea Organ rests upon the banks of the Adriatic Sea. It is a place I was looking forward to visiting that Brianna did not know about. She loves music, and this was the most interesting way music could be composed. Once she found out what was happening, she was ecstatic. The organ looks like a set of steps leading down to the water, but it is so much more than that.

The Sea Organ has 35 pipes of different diameters, lengths, and tilts. Waves then push water and air through these pipes, creating chimes. At the end of the pipes are whistles that play 7 chords of 5 tones. Because the sea is always changing, the organ never sounds exactly the same twice. The pipes are sprinkled over 70 meters of waterfront and we could see the holes in the pavement.

We were there for a storm which made the organ go crazy. When the wind and sea are more intense, so are the chimes. Since this is on a set of steps, we liked to sit and relax there to watch the sunset. It is awesome to find nature powered art.

Zadar was one of our favorite places because of the Sea Organ and this waterfront was stunning. We love this country.

44.11722 15.2199087

