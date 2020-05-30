A Glimpse of Lotrščak Tower and Grič Cannon

Where have you seen a cannon blast?

Every day in Zagreb at noon, a cannon fires from Lotrščak Tower. The blast startled us the first time we heard it, so we made it a point to figure out where it came from. The Lotrščak Tower was already on our list of places to visit, so this was a double bonus to see the cannon fire.

The Lotrščak Tower dates back to the 13th century, and Zagreb City elders built it to guard the southern gate of the Gradec town wall. For the past 900 years, this tower has been an observation post primarily, and then a merchant warehouse, coffee shop, billiards saloon, residence, cannon battery, and a museum. It was rented to serve many functions throughout time but never sold. The same owner has held onto this tower, and that owner is Zagreb; the city of Zagreb. Today the tower holds art exhibitions and the Zagreb City Museum.

The Grič Cannon was placed inside the tower in 1877 to mark midday. This lets the churches know the exact time to ring their bells and adjust their clocks accordingly. With no countdown, we waited for the cannon blast and were ready with our cameras. It didn’t matter how much we prepared, it still startled us and we jumped back when it finally blasted. What a cool thing to see!

Luckily we were filming this or else this frame would not have been captured. The blast lasted about a quarter of a second. Awesome!

45.8146243 15.9732754

