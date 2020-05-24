A Glimpse of Zagreb

What place have you fallen in love with?

After spending two weeks in Italy, we took a bus to Zagreb, Croatia. This being our first time in Croatia, we were excited to see what all the hype was about. Zagreb is the capital of Croatia and has a variety of old architecture and also a quirky side. There was so much to do there and we still didn’t see everything. Best of all, most people speak English in the cities so we had no trouble getting around.

First off, we missed our bus to Zagreb and had to scramble to catch another one later that night and pay more than double the price. Aaron got confused with the time and somehow 21:00 was 10pm in his mind. Oh well, we finally made it and instantly fell in love with this country.

Zagreb is a very lively city, and we visited it during the Christmas season in November. This meant there was plenty of hot wine and little market stalls to check out. There is also a high concentration of restaurants to explore.

The cathedral of Zagreb is in the city center and was under renovation. But instead of seeing the ugly scaffolding that you see on many other renovations, they were creative and had an enclosure that looked like the tower that was being restored. This is the tallest building in Croatia at 354 feet (108 meters) high and has one of the top ten best organs in the world.

Zagreb has some obsession with neckties, and they appeared everywhere. This is because Croatia invented the necktie. 400 years ago soldiers wore these so family members could identify them in battles. These evolved over the centuries and are now in widespread use with formal dress wear.

With the somewhat cloudy weather, we enjoyed the museums, the atmosphere at the market, and just walking around the city. The street art was also a wonderful touch.

We also visited the Muse and got lost in this beauty.

As our introduction to Croatia, we loved Zagreb and hope to see it again on our next trip.

