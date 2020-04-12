A Glimpse of El Chalten

What kind of activities do you love to do in cute little mountain towns? Hiking? Skiing? Staying in with a good book?

We came to El Chalten for the hiking. After several days down in El Calafate, we were ready to explore the other end of the beautiful Los Glaciares National Park.

The town has a unique charm. It’s certainly geared more toward backpackers than even El Calafate, and it’s far less touristy. It is also very much still under construction.

Every other building appeared to be in some stage of being built – from exposed plywood to one building that almost looked like it was duct-taped together. There’s also a whopping one gas station for the entire town, and it’s encapsulated within a shipping container.

The town also features random sculptures of wood and odd parts. We enjoyed just wandering around the town.

We made the mistake of driving to El Chalten. While it was useful to have a car in El Calafate, all the trails were easily accessible directly from town, and our rental car simply sat the few days we were there before heading back south.

And we certainly got our distance in! Across two days, we clocked over 30 miles – more on that later.

After all that hiking, we finally found the street with all the breweries.. right at the foot of the most popular Fitz Roy hike, of course! We explored the offerings, and found a few we liked, including our good old favorite from El Calafate, La Zorra!

Don’t miss out on new content!

Follow our blog for new snippets every day and full posts and videos every week.

-49.3314941 -72.886325

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...