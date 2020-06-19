A Glimpse of Trogir

What town have you explored that was nearly empty?

We heard that Trogir Croatia is known as little Dubrovnik, as it has a lot of the same things, but is smaller. It is one of the most well preserved medieval towns and is stunningly beautiful. It is situated on a small island just off the Croatian mainland. The island is surrounded by walkways with boats and fishermen. The town is walled with several gates, just like Dubrovnik.

Like many medieval towns; there is a cathedral, bell tower, palace, and monastery. But most of the fun was walking the little streets and getting lost in the stone walls. It is easy to cover the entire town in a day. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site as well, so the old city center is protected.

Many films and shows were filmed in Trogir, including Game of Thrones as the trading harbor of Qarth. Not only that, but it is also home to a few Doctor Who episodes, which is another one of our favorite shows. Yes, we are nerds.

There were street cats just about everywhere we walked in this town. If you like cats, this is your place. Brianna had one that just wanted to snooze in a warm lap. They were both in heaven.

We loved the atmosphere of this cute little town, and all the old architecture. It took us back to a different place in time that is so different from the way we live today.

Trogir is such a laid back town in the off-season and it we can’t wait to go back.

Don’t miss out on new content!

Follow our blog for new snippets every day and full posts and videos every week.

43.516387 16.2501894

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...