A Glimpse of Milan Cathedral

The Milan Cathedral was the highlight of the city and is the largest church in Italy. The cathedral took nearly six centuries to build as construction started in 1386 and finished in 1965. The ornate details on the building are incredible. It is no wonder it took so long to build. We enjoyed walking in the main square and seeing all the piggins flying around. There were so many people there taking pictures, including us.

All over the main square, people were trying to sell us bracelets. We are the last people that would buy such things and just wanted to take our pictures and go see other things. We were on guard as we also didn’t want to get pickpocketed there since it was so crowded.

While walking around the Cathedral we found this little guy; a Bengal cat. If you have been reading our blog for a while, you know that Brianna is obsessed with cats. In this case, I was more obsessed as I love Bengal cats.

Our travel kitties felt a little love on the side of the Cathedral. We always knew they were heavenly creatures.

The detail of this lion and the scene behind it is exceptional.

We enjoyed visiting the Milan Cathedral and hope to see it again sometime and even tour the inside.

